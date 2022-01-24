Former Erie Police corporal to spend time behind bars

A former Erie Police corporal will be spending time behind bars.

Justin Griffith was back in court on January 24th for his sentencing.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender gave Griffith 30 days to one year in the county prison for a charge of simple assault.

He was found guilty in he domestic abuse case in November of 2021.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Griffith had resigned from the Erie Police Department.

In 2017, he was acquitted in another assault case.