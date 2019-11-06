Former Erie Police Officer arrested in Florida for attempting to lure 14-year-old for sex

A former Erie Police Officer and employee of the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority has been arrested in Florida on charges of attempting to lure a child for sex.

75-year-old Dennis Stazer faces two counts following his arrest by

St. Petersburg Police in Florida.

He is being charged with a felony count of traveling to meet a minor and using communications to further the felony.

Police say Stazer admitted to exchanging some 300 emails with a person believed to be a 14-year-old in St. Petersburg.

While there, police believe Stazer left his place of residence to make the meet.

St. Petersburg Police put this case together using an undercover officer.

