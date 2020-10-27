Former Erie resident becomes a leading researcher in eradicating murder hornets

One of the leading researchers in eradicating murder hornets from the United States grew up to lve the study of insects in the woods of Erie County.

Sven Erik Spichiger grew up outside of Wattsburg and graduated from Seneca High School.

He fell in love with the study of insects helping his cousin with a dragon fly project for the boy scouts.

Later he got his degree and masters at Penn State and was the entomologist for Pennsylvania before landing a similar job in Washington State where the country’s first murder hornet nest was found.

“I’ve never looked back since. So I had such a good time I just never stopped collecting and now I get to do it for a living and it’s really quite satisfying to be honest with you,” said Sven Erik Spichiger, Washington State Entomologist.

Spichiger and his crew are using radio waves to trace the hornets back to the nest where they are removed by vacuum with no use of pesticides.