Former Erie resident found guilty of eight counts of production of child pornography

After deliberating for an hour, a federal jury found former Erie resident Scott A. Anthony guilty of eight counts of violating federal laws relating to sexual exploitation off children.

Anthony was tried before U.S District Judge David S. Cercone in Pittsburgh. The evidence presented at trial established that Scott Anthony produced sexually explicit videos depicting minors, according to prosecuting U.S. Attorney Christian A. Trabold. Anthony had recorded the two minor victims while they were in the bathroom.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,

Anthony’s sentencing is set for March 25, 2020. The law provides for a total sentence of 240 years in prison, a fine of $2 million or both. The FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police and Millcreek Police all conducted the investigations.