Former Erie resident indicted for attempting to distribute 500 grams or more of meth in Erie

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today that a former resident of Erie has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of violating federal drugs laws.

The one-count indictment named Sean Kiara Williams, 30, as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment presented to the court, on or about September 6, 2019, Williams possessed, with the intent to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine which he had brought from Dearborn, Michigan to Erie on Amtrak.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of $10,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.