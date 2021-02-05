Former Erie Saint Vincent Hospital COO named new COO of West Penn Hospital

West Penn Hospital has named the former COO of Erie’s Saint Vincent Hospital as its new COO.

West Penn Hospital, part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), has named Jason Roeback, MHA, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Roeback served as COO of Erie’s Saint Vincent Hospital since 2017. In 2020, he assumed a dual role at AHN as COO of AHN Grove City.

Roeback came to AHN from Sharon Regional Health System, where he had served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2015.

His previous roles include President of UPMC Northwest Hospital and President of UPMC Hamot’s employed physician network.

Before UPMC, Roeback was CEO of HMA Hernando Healthcare in Spring Hill, Fla., and CEO of HealthSouth locations in Florida and Arizona. He began his career as a fiscal and administrative officer at the United States Navy Medical Service Corps’ Naval Hospital Jacksonville, in Florida.

Roeback is an Erie native. He earned his master’s degree in health care administration from Penn State University, and a bachelor’s degree in health care management from the University of Kentucky.