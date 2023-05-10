The former Irving Elementary School could soon be sold and become the home of a self-storage business.

This week, the Erie Zoning Board approved a variance that allows a self-storage facility to operate at the former City of Erie school. The school is located on Plum Street, and the building has sat vacant for more than 20 years.

In order for the Erie School Board to approve the sale of the building, they needed the zoning board to approve this variance.

Jake Welsh, the city’s chief zoning officer, said in order for the school district to agree to the sale, the owner of the self-storage company had to get this variance approved.

“I think the school district has had a challenge with the properties that they do have that are no longer being used. So trying to repurpose these buildings and these properties is a good thing. We don’t want to see them just not be maintained. Hopefully, this will be a good step in the right direction for the property,” said Welsh.

The owner of the self-storage company tells us erie county common pleas court has to approve the sale. He said they plan to keep the historical building intact.