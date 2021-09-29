Former Erie School teacher to detail her WWII book ‘Flying With Dad’ in JES’ first luncheon of the year

A former Erie School District teacher is returning to speak at the Jefferson Educational Society’s (JES) first luncheon of the year.

Yvonne Caputo is coming back to Erie to be the guest speaker at the luncheon taking place Thursday afternoon.

Caputo taught at the Erie School District for 18 years before becoming a therapist and trainer for the Penn Foundation Employee Assistance Program and Vice President of Human Resources for retirement community Frederick Living.

The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 30th from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Jefferson Educational Society — 3207 State Street.

There is a $15 admission fee for the event “Flying with Dad” Lunch N’ Learn. You must pre-register online before you can attend. Walk-ins are not accepted, and registration closes at midnight prior to the event.

Caputo’s book “Flying With Dad” is a heart-wrenching and heart-warming story of a daughter striving to understand her father and him opening up about the experiences that shape so many soldiers and can get in the way of the rich relationships they and their children deserve.

Yvonne Caputo joined Fontaine Wednesday morning to talk about her inspiration behind writing her book and coming back to Erie.

Visit www.jeserie.org/events/details/flying-with-dad-a-daughter-a-father-and-the-hidden-gifts-from-wwii for more information and to register for the event.

