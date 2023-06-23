A former McDowell football player is suing Allegheny Health Network (AHN) after he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Jonathan Heubel, 19, is suing AHN and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital over claims of professional negligence.

In 2020, Heubel collapsed during a football game and was taken to the hospital and treated for a traumatic brain injury.

The lawsuit filed in 2021 claims medical agencies failed to properly diagnose a concussion that Heubel suffered weeks before the brain injury. Heubel is seeking $22 million in this lawsuit.

Allegheny Health Network argued that Heubel’s chiropractor should also be added as a defendant in the case.