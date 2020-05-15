Former Eriez Magnetics CEO files lawsuit against company

The former CEO of Eriez Magnetics has filed a 23-page lawsuit claiming that he was wrongfully fired after trying to follow Governor Wolf’s order to shut down non-life sustaining businesses.

Timothy Shuttleworth says in the suit that “Throughout history, nothing has killed more people than infectious diseases.”

Following Governor Wolf’s order, Shuttleworth discussed with owner Richard Merwin whether Eriez Magnetics was a life-sustaining business and then to take appropriate action.

According to the lawsuit, Merwin allegedly replied saying that Governor Wolf was an idiot, then compared Erie County Health and Safety inspectors to nazis, calling them “Socialist Storm Troopers.”

Shuttleworth alleges that he was fired after pointing out that work being done was not life-sustaining. He is requesting a jury trial.