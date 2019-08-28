Former FBI agent speaks about pizza bomber case on 16th anniversary

16-years-ago today, pizza delivery man Brian Wells was killed after a bomb, strapped to his neck, exploded.

The incident ignited a federal investigation and gained international attention. It became known world wide as the Erie Pizza Bomber case.

It’s a complex case that the FBI spent years investigating and prosecuting. Experts said the interests remains in the case even after all these years, because of it being so bizarre.

“The complexity of that case was off the charts. I mean, it had multiple deaths within two weeks of each other, three to be exact. Then different crime scenes in different jurisdictions. We had a lot going on,” said Jerry Clark, Retired FBI agent.

The case is also a major part of the Netflix original series Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist.