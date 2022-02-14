Former financial manager convicted of first-degree murder wants to fire attorney

A former financial manager convicted of first-degree murder is trying to fire his latest attorney.

John Grazioli is serving a life sentence after being convicted of killing his wife in 2018.

Grazioli appeared in the Erie County Common Pleas Court by video conference on February 14th as he attempted his newest court appointed lawyer.

In Judge Daniel Brabenders chambers, Grazioli argued that his lawyer, Tina Fryling, is ineffective.

According to Assistant District Attorney Michael Burns, the judge is giving Grazioli and Fryling 45 days to work out their differences.

Judge Brabender would also not allow Grazioli to represent himself in his latest appeal.