Erie Insurance purchased the former Gindy’s Tire Warehouse at 202 East 8th Street in June of 2021. The building is now demolished.

At this time, Erie Insurance has no immediate plans for the property. Manager of Strategic Communications, Matthew Cummings, said the vacant tire parcel will be razed, and the property will be landscaped into open green space.

The organization takes a long-term view regarding the acquisition of the property and anticipates future home office campus needs.

Erie Insurance believes it’s prudent to continue planning for the long-term and positioning the company for future growth.