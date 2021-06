The condition remains unchanged this afternoon for former Pennsylvania Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.

He is in critical but stable condition following a stroke Wednesday.

Ridge was at home in Bethesda, Maryland when he suffered his medical emergency.

The 75-year-old had surgery yesterday to remove a blood clot. The Ridge family is asking for your prayers.

