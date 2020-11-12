Former Gov. Tom Ridge speaks on moving Erie forward and the 2020 election

Former Governor Tom Ridge showed up as a keynote speaker at the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s annual meeting to speak on moving Erie forward, as well as the 2020 election.

Ridge says there’s a difference between how President Trump and President-elect Biden are each taking a look on how to deal with the silent killer.

The task force Trump pulled together has a lists of recommendations. He says Biden has been inclined to follow the protocols in public by masking, and social distancing.

The former governor says Biden will listen to the science and weave it into rebuilding the economy.

Ridge says there will be challenges Biden will have to face since he’ll be taking over during the height of this pandemic.

He also says Biden has respect for both sides allies. He firmly believes Biden will sit down with both parties to solve issues.

“I think this country is too divided, it’s too polarized. I was raised in a family where no one has the wisdom of Solomon. Neither party has the wisdom of Solomon and we’re best as a country when we figure out a way to identify common ground and work together to solve that particular problem,” said Former Governor Tom Ridge, Pennsylvania.

The former governor says it’s critically important for our nation to have a transition.