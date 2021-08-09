Former Governor Tom Ridge continues recovery in Erie

Former Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is back home in Erie and is continuing to recover from a stroke.

Ridge was hospitalized in Washington D.C. after suffering a stroke on June 16th.

Ridge spent several weeks at a rehabilitation facility in the D.C. area before returning to Erie this weekend.

A family spokesman also confirmed that Ridge is speaking and using a walker.

Last week we reported that Ridge was making progress and tweeted that “The rehab is hard, but necessary. I’m getting stronger each day.”

