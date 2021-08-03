Former Governor Tom Ridge continues to make progress in a Washington DC rehabilitation facility.

In a recent tweet, Governor Ridge thanked those who continue to reach out and check in on him as he said that it means the world to him.

The former secretary of homeland security suffered a stroke on June 16th.

As for his long term recovery, Ridge said in a statement he doesn’t yet know what, if any, long term disability he’ll be living with.

In his tweet Ridge said “The rehab is hard, but necessary. I’m getting stronger each day. Michele and I are grateful for the talented healthcare team guiding my progress.”

