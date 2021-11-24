Former Greyhound Bus terminal along Perry Square demolished

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One of the more iconic buildings along Perry Square is giving way this week to the new developments taking place downtown.

The old Greyhound Bus terminal is quickly becoming a thing of the past, making way for development downtown through the Erie County Development Corporation.

After serving as a downtown bus terminal until 1986, the building was later repurposed as Reflections nightclub and Coconut Joe’s outdoor bar.

The demolition is part of the plan to re-imagine the end of North Park Row that includes a large food court in the property nearby.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News