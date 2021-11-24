Former Greyhound Bus terminal along Perry Square demolished

One of the more iconic buildings along Perry Square is giving way this week to the new developments taking place downtown.

The old Greyhound Bus terminal is quickly becoming a thing of the past, making way for development downtown through the Erie County Development Corporation.

After serving as a downtown bus terminal until 1986, the building was later repurposed as Reflections nightclub and Coconut Joe’s outdoor bar.

The demolition is part of the plan to re-imagine the end of North Park Row that includes a large food court in the property nearby.

