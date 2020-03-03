Former Harris Family Daycare torn down

The city has finished the demolition of a former daycare that was the sight of a tragic fire.

Five children lost their lives in the former Harris Family Daycare in August 2019.

The site of the former daycare on West 11th Street has been demolished by the city.

According to the city, once the property is vacant it is still owned by Elaine Harris. The owner will then decide what happens to the property, whether that means keeping up with it, trying to sell it, or turning it into a memorial of some sort and donate the lot to the city.

Funding for the demolition comes from state fire insurance money. Code Enforcement Manager Andy Zimmerman explained that they have been waiting for the insurance company to complete their investigation in order to tear the structure down.

After recent reports, the city realized they needed to move on this quickly.