(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former Jackson Township treasurer has been sentenced by a federal court to prison and restitution for embezzlement.

Linda Baun, 73, of Largo, Florida, is the former secretary and treasurer of Jackson Township in Mercer County. From 2011 to 2019, she embezzled at least $150,000 from the township. According to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania, Baun made unauthorized ATM withdrawals and charged personal purchases from Amazon to the Township’s debit card.

On Feb. 23, Baun was sentenced to 100 days in prison and three years of supervised release. She also will have to pay restitution of $150,000.

United States District Judge Robert Colville said it was a “serious crime involving public corruption.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office led the investigation.