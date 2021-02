A former Erie car dealer convicted of fraud is sentenced to 51 months in prison.

Andy Gabler, owner of Lakeside Auto’s three locations, is sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison.

Gabler, who pleaded guilty, must also serve two years of supervised release and pay a $5,000 fine.

Gabler and his former Finance Manager Chad Bednarski faced sentencing after admitting to submitting false paperwork and loan sales.

Bednarski’s sentencing is scheduled for today.