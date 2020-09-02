Former Lakeside Auto owner and former finance manager plead guilty to fraud charges

A plea deal leads to several dropped charges and a guilty plea to a felony charge.

Former Lakeside Auto Sales owner Andy Gabler and his former finance manager Chad Bednarski pleaded guilty in federal court to the most serious charge against them.

Gabler and Bednarski pleaded guilty to a single count each of “felony fraud conspiracy.”

According to court documents, 16 other charges against Gabler were dropped as part of that plea deal. All other charges against Bednarski will be dropped as well.

At this time, there is no set date for sentencing.