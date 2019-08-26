Former Lakeside Auto Owner and former Finance Manager plead not guilty to all fraud charges

The former Owner and the former Finance Manager of Lakeside Auto Sales and Lakeside Chevrolet pleaded not guilty to all fraud charges today.

Andrew Gabler and Chad Bednarski are both headed to trail facing a 17 count indictment.

The federal charges against the two include conspiracy, bank fraud, and wire fraud.

According to the Indictment, the defendants allegedly falsely indicated that customers made a down payment, and falsified and inflated the income of customers when submitting auto loan applications to finance institutions on behalf of the customers.

This reportedly began back in January 2015 and continued until January 2019.

Both of the defendants were given an unsecured bond of $20,000. The trial date for this has not been set.