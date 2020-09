Former Lakeside Auto Sales owner Andy Gabler has pleaded guilty in federal court to the most serious charge against him.

Gabler pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud conspiracy. In exchange, the 16 other counts against him have been waived.

Gabler and his former finance manager Chad Bednarski were indicted for the fraud scheme in federal court.

Bednarski is also expected to plead guilty this afternoon. There is no set date for sentencing.

Gabler’s dealerships have since been closed.