Former Maennerchor Club to reopen this summer

Another downtown business is being renovated. The Maennerchor Club will reopen later this summer under new ownership and with a new purpose.

The club is being renovated and will hopefully reopen at the end of the summer with live theater performances and a new restaurant.

“If nothing else we are going to leave the Maennerchor building property far better than when we found it,” said Julio Reyes, Owner of the Former Maennerchor Club.

The new owners of the more than 100 year old building located on the 1600 block of State Street said that the former Maennerchor Club is undergoing major renovations. These renovations include a new roof, and a new restaurant which Reyes says is in the works.

“The health department has to give us the inspection to be able to reopen the restaurant. We will start with a very small restaurant operation similar to Latino’s,” said Reyes.

In addition to opening a restaurant similar to Latino’s, a former popular restaurant on Parade Street, Reyes said that he is also partnering with a local theater company called Corella Productions for weekly dinner shows.

“The ideas that she has are really good and I think will be good for the community and like I said it will be a good opportunity for everybody to showcase their products, their qualities, and their strengths,” said Reyes.

The owner of Corellas Productions, who has fond memories of the building, said that she is excited bringing a new theater experience to Erie.

“It’s a beautiful building, historic space. I grew up going there when it was a club when I was a kid in the 70’s. Tons of parking and centrally located for all of Erie to attend,” said Patty Corella, Owner of Corellas Productions.

Productions will start as soon as September 2021.

“I’ve been doing children’s theater for 22 years in Chicago and being at the Maennerchor is absolutely a dream come true,” said Corella.

Reyes said that the restaurant will be called Julius and will feature Mexican cuisine with an Erie twist.

