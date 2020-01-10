Former Manager of Philadelphia Museum of Art now directs the Erie Art Museum where there have also been complaints about his conduct

A former Philadelphia Museum of Art Manager who resigned now directs the Erie Art Museum, where there have also been complaints about his conduct, this according to the New York Times.

Erie Art Museum Director Joshua Helmer’s reported relationships with a number of women are the subject of the New York Times article.

This was during his time as an Executive with the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

According to the New York Times, a number of female subordinates claim Helmer acted inappropriately towards them, while reportedly dangling opportunities for professional advancement.

The report says Helmer pursued several women during his years at the Philadelphia museum between 2014 and 2018.

The Times also reported that an intern working at the Erie Art Museum also leveled a complaint when Helmer invited her to his house for coffee.

The article about Helmer is gaining traction and being reported by other media outlets.

JET 24/FOX 66 is seeking comment from Helmer and Erie Art Museum officials about these allegations. We will continue to update you as the story develops.