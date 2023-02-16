New plans were announced for part of the vacant property that was once the Meadville Mall.

Meadville Medical Center has reached an agreement with Cocca Development of Boardman, Ohio. That deal will bring additional retail stores to the medical center’s Vernon Place property, highlighted by a new TJ Maxx.

According to the Meadville Tribune, Cocca will buy about 4.3 acres of land with a goal of having the TJ Maxx open by late 2023.

The hospital’s announcement also credits the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County for its role in making the deal happen.