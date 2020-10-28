Former Mercyhurst University baseball player honored in scholarship

A new scholarship at Mercyhurst University looks to honor a former school athlete who lost his life in an accident.

Former Mercyhurst baseball player Kenny Robinson died when he fell into the Ohio river while fishing in Pittsburgh in May.

Now, his classmates are working on a scholarship in Robinson’s name, saying he was an inspiration to other students.

“He was a member of the class of 2020 and he was just such a positive force at Mercyhurst. He was a true teammate, a role model to a lot of students here, so we started the scholarship to honor him named the Kenny Robinson Beat the Odds Scholarship.” said Marina Boyle, a senior at Mercyhurst.

