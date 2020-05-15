Former Mercyurst University North East instructor speaks out following accelerated campus closure announcement

A former Mercyhurst University: North East instructor is speaking out following the announcement that the campus would close earlier than anticipated.

Leslie Reed thought she had at least another year with the North East campus, saying that it was a place filled with memories that can’t be taken away from her. Reed was with the university for nearly 30 years, which all came to an end with a 15- minute Zoom interview.

“This conversation started with ‘This is going to be an uncomfortable conversation’ and that was the opening line.” Reed said.

Reed says she knew after the first eight words that she was being terminated from a position that she had for at least another year with the possibility of transitioning to the Erie campus. Along the way, she says there were red flags. She added that the students were also under the assumption that they would be able to complete their degree at the North East campus.

“I believe that Mercyhurst has lost sight of its mission. I believe that they are no long showing mercy, which is ironic because it’s in the name itself.” Reed said.

She adds that there seems to be a stigma with the campus.

“For many years in the past, Mercyhurst North East has always been the red-headed stepchild of the Erie campus.” Reed said. She says that what she’ll miss the most is the interactions and connections that she built over the years with her students.

“I hope that they treat our students with kindness, compassion, respect. That would be my only hope.” Reed said.

As for the community, North East Borough Manager Patrick Gehrlein says he understands the decision from a business perspective and feels that the community will manage.

“Businesses and our local economy will see a slight decrease for not seeing the students for the upcoming year.” Gehrlein said.

Dr. Pete Yaksick, who also works at the university, said in a statement to JET 24 Action News.

“Dr. Victor and the Board of Trustees had to make a difficult decision based on rust belt demographics and the COVID-19 Harrisburg driven shut down of our economy. However, I only wish the terminations of jobs were handled differently. Less sudden, especially for long-term employees. That would have been more aligned with a ‘Mission of Mercy.'”