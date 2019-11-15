Former NBA player Jayson Williams speaks about addiction

A former NBA player is dedicating his life to helping people rebound from addictions.

Jayson Williams made a stop in Erie Thursday night to speak about his alcoholism and how he overcame addiction. Williams suffered a career-ending injury and struggled with addiction and incarceration.

His family and friends inspired him to seek their treatment. He now helps others through his “Rebound for Life” program.

“I’m here to spread the word and let people know that it’s OK to have an addiction. It’s not OK if you don’t get help.” Williams said.

Williams runs the Rebound for Life program in Jupiter, Florida