A former NFL player and Super Bowl champion came to speak to incarcerated youth at the Erie County Prison Thursday afternoon.

Cliff Crosby returned to his hometown to speak to 50 individuals between the ages of 15 and 20 at the Erie County Prison.

He spoke about self-retrospection, decision-making, and mental health. His goal was to ask questions and have the youth respond back to him in conversation.

He believes this is important because he says that in this environment, youth are usually only talked “to.” Crosby tells us that he has never gone that far into a prison before, and it was an eye-opening experience.

“One of the kids even asked me ‘when you are coming back?’ and I thought that was amazing to me because he was open to me coming back. We never even talked about me coming back but that was good for me to hear, it means that I got through to somebody,” said Cliff Crosby, former NFL player and youth advocate.

Crosby says today was a full circle moment for him.