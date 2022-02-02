Former North East instructional aide sentenced in court for having sexual relationship with underage student

A former instructional aide is going to jail for having a sexual relationship with a teenager.

46-year old Alicia Gates of North East was working in the North East School District at the time of the incident.

On Wednesday in Erie County Court, Gates was given six to 23 months in the Erie County prison and three years probation.

In December, she pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault and corruption of minors. The student was 16 at the time.

Police say the assaults took place in North East homes in 2020.

