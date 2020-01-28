Former North East School District teacher aide facing charges of sexual assault with male student

A 44-year old former teacher’s aide is facing charges for inappropriate sexual contact with a male student under 18 years of age.

Police have filed charges against Alicia Gates of North East including institutional sexual assault and corrupting minors. The incidents alleged to have taken place in two North East homes over a period of about six months. District Judge Scott Hammer has set a hearing date on the allegations for February 20th at 10:30 a.m.

A statement on the North East School District’s Facebook page from superintendent Dr. Michele Hertzell reads in part:

“The district can not comment on personnel or student matters. However, we can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of the district.”