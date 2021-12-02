Former North East School District teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relationship with underage student

A North East Township woman could face up to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to having a sexual relationship with an underage student.

46-year old Alicia Gates of North East was an instructional aide in the North East School District at the time of the incident.

She plead guilty before Erie County Judge David Ridge to one 3rd degree felony count of institutional sexual assault and a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors. The student was 16 at the time.

Police alleged that the assaults took place in two North East homes over a span of six months in 2020.

Gates faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. She is scheduled to be sentenced on February 2nd, 2022.

