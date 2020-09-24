Former nurse honored after 60 years of service at UPMC Hamot

A nurse who served the Erie community for more than six decades was honored Thursday afternoon.

Joan Trohoske retired right before the COVID-19 pandemic, but was a nurse at UPMC Hamot for 61 years.

She graduated from the Hamot School of Nursing in 1959, and says she wanted to be a nurse since she was a little girl. To honor her, a scholarship in her name was dedicated to future nursing students.

Joan had some advice for future nurses.

“Work hard, learn as much as you can, always respect your patients and those who work with you, because you cannot do this job alone. You have to be part of a team.” Trohoske said.

Two years ago, Joan was given the award for commitment and excellence in service, one of UPMC’s highest awards.