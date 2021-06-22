Former Pa. gov. Tom Ridge making progress toward recovering following stroke

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge appears to be making progress, according to the Washington D.C. Hospital where he was taken last week.

Ridge is now listed in stable condition following his June 16 stroke.

He had been in critical but stable condition since suffering the stroke in his Maryland home last Wednesday.

Doctors removed a blood clot believed to be the cause of the stroke.

Late last week, his wife Michele Ridge put out a statement, saying the family knows the recovery will be a long one but they believe the 75-year-old Ridge can still make a full recovery.