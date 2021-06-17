Former PA Governor Mark Schweiker weighs in on Tom Ridge health status

Another person deeply impacted by Governor Tom Ridge’s health turn succeeded him in the Governor’s Mansion.

Mark Schweiker was Ridge’s Lieutenant Governor and later became governor when Ridge was named Homeland Security Director.

Schweiker says he does believe that support from Northwestern PA matters.

“I do believe that kind of prayerful support with Tom’s constitution. He’s a fighter, he’s a winner and he’s fighting now, so I think ‘What a powerful combination.'” Schweiker said.

Schweiker also says that Northwest Pennsylvania has always meant a lot to his political ally and personal friend.

“Hearing and seeing that kind of support amounts to a tremendous emotional boost during these difficult times, so thank you Northwest Pennsylvania.”