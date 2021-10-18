Former Pa. Governor Tom Ridge on Colin Powell’s passing

Reactions have poured in from all over the world on the passing of Colin Powell, including former Pennsylvania Governor and Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge.

Ridge, a fellow Republican, served with Powell in the Bush Administration and considered him a personal friend.

Ridge released a statement via Twitter on Powell’s passing, saying in part:

“Colin Powell served with great distinction & honor, a patriot who led our nation’s foreign diplomacy in those difficult days after 9/11. I was proud to have served with him.”

