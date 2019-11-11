Former PA VFW Commander served as keynote speaker at Veterans Day Ceremony held at Active Aging in Meadville

The honoring of veterans in Crawford County came with a little high powered help this Veterans Day.

Glenn Umberger Jr. handled keynote speaker duties at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Active Aging in Meadville.

For two years, Umberger was the PA State Commander for the VFW’s in the state.

He says the most important thing is keeping the tradition of service going strong.

“To ensure that our fine traditions of military values and service continues, as well as, remembering all the sacrifices they made to enable us to enjoy the rights and freedoms that we cherish today,” said Glenn Umberger Jr., former PA VFW Commander.

Umberger served as Pennsylvania’s VFW Commander in 2016 and 2017.