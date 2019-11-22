Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky re-sentenced in court today to 30 to 60 years in state prison

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been re-sentenced in court today. He was re-sentenced to 30 to 60 years behind bars.

Sandusky was convicted in 2012 following sexually abusing ten boys.

The re-sentencing was ordered after it was determined that the mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines had been wrongly applied in Sandusky’s case seven years ago.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued the following statement following the re-sentencing today.

“Today with Jerry Sandusky’s re-sentencing, justice was again achieved for his victims and they can close this chapter knowing that this predator will remain behind bars for the rest of his life. My office is dedicated to protecting children in Pennsylvania and holding those who hurt them accountable, no matter how powerful or connected.