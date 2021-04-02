Former Penn State wrestlers will go head-to-head for spot on Olympic team

FORT WORTH, TX (WTAJ) – Two former Penn State wrestlers will meet for a chance to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Multiple-time NCAA champions David Taylor and Bo Nickal will wrestle in the Olympic Team Trials finals at 86 kilograms. The pair has five collegiate national champions between them.

Nickal is a won national titles for Penn State in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He placed second in 2016.

Taylor won college championships in 2012 and 2014. He also is a four-time NCAA finalist. In international competition, Taylor won a world championship in 2018.

Both wrestlers are still teammates, live in the State College area, and train with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

Nickal and Taylor will wrestle in a best-of-three series Saturday. The winner will earn a spot in the Olympics.