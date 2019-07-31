Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane released from prison

Grateful! That’s how former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane described how she was feeling after being released from prison.

Kane returned to her home after eight months in jail, walking out of prison to a ring of waiting media.

She was sentenced for leaking sensitive grand jury testimony, then lying to prosecutors about it.

Kane originally said she was being prosecuted for political reasons, but surrendered to authorities after her appeals failed.

She was sentenced to a minimum of ten months in jail, but had two months of that sentence reduced for good behavior.