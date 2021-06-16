Former Pennsylvania Governor and first Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge hospitalized after suffering stroke

The 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania and first United States secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge suffered a stroke this morning.

Ridge is reported to be in stable but critical condition.

We spoke to the man who succeeded Ridge in congress after he became governor as well community officials in Erie who shared their reaction to the news.

Tom Ridge was taken by ambulance to a hospital in the Washington D.C. this morning after suffering a stroke at his home in Bethesda, M.D.

This is according to his spokesman who released a statement indicating that 75-year-old Ridge was conscious when he arrived at the emergency department and later underwent a successful procedure to remove a blood clot.

Ridge remains in critical, but stable condition.

“He is really a part of our history, but to see someone with his following and with his accomplishments experiencing this sort of personal crisis I think really catches all of us. I hope all of us take the time to think about Tom Ridge,” said Phil English, Former U.S. Representative, Pennsylvania 3rd District.

This comes after a heart attack that hospitalized Ridge in late 2017. Erie County Kathy Dahlkemper is hoping for another full recovery for Ridge.

“Tom Ridge is one of the most dedicated public servants this community has ever seen. He cares so much about this community and his residents, and at this moment I ask all to pray for former governor to keep him in your thoughts and prayers throughout this time,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The Mayor of Erie Joe Schember also said how much Ridge has done to serve the State of Pennsylvania.

“He did some great things at the national state level in his career and very saddened to hear he has this serious problem, but hopefully he will recover again from it and still continue on well,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Officials we spoke to also said that at a time like this it is important to recognize how important Tom Ridge is, not only for the community, but to the country.

Currently there is no update on the status of Ridge other than what was previously released.

Steve Aaron, the spokesperson, also said that the family requests your prayers for a full recovery.

further updates will be provided as event warrant. This news was also confirmed with the Ridge family on his Twitter account.