(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for threatening FBI agents and obstructing an FBI investigation.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Khaled Miah, 29, a former resident of Pittsburgh and a former student at the University of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to 72 months in prison for threats he made in 2020. In December 2021, a federal jury found him guilty on five counts of making interstate threatening communications, one count of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer, and one count of destruction of records in a federal investigation.

Miah had used a publicly visible Twitter account in December 2020 through Jan. 1, 2021, to make threats against FBI agents who were investigating him and against the FBI in general. During that same time period, he harassed, threatened and intimidated FBI Pittsburgh Special Agents. When Miah knew the FBI was investigating his messages, he deleted the tweets thereby impeding, obstructing and influencing the investigation.

“(Miah) threatened the very people who sacrifice their lives and comfort to keep everyone in our community safe,” said Judge W. Scott Hardy as he imposed the sentence. “We live in a time where people are less able to control their impulses,” he added, noting that the law will impose strict consequences on people who engage in threatening behavior online.

The FBI and the University of Pittsburgh Police Department participated in the investigation.