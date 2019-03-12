Former Pittsburgh officer accused of fatally shooting teenage boy to be tried in Dauphin County Video

Jury selection began today in Dauphin County for the homicide trial of an east Pittsburgh police officer.

Michael Rosfeld is charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose, Jr. last June. Rose was not armed when he fled a traffic stop.

Because of the media attention gained from that incident, the jury is not being selected in Allegheny County, but instead, in Dauphin County; that process getting underway today.

Michael Rosfeld entered the Dauphin County Courthouse Tuesday morning to begin jury selection in his trial for homicide.

The shooting garnered national media attention, leading to a judge ordering that the jury for Rosfeld's case be selected outside of Allegheny County.

Central Pennsylvania Defense Attorney Corky Goldstein says, "The defense feels their client just can't get a fair trial because people have heard too much."

Goldstein adds that the process of narrowing down a pool of almost 150 people to 12 jurors and four alternates is a meticulous one. On Tuesday, attorneys from both sides began interviewing the potential jurors one at a time.

"Well, we would hope that both sides would be looking to find people who are fair-minded. But, let's face it; the defense is looking for people who they think might be sympathetic to their cause. And the prosecution is looking for people who they think might be sympathetic to their cause."

Once a jury is finalized, they'll be sequestered in a hotel in Pittsburgh where the trial will take place.

That trial begins one week from today. It's expected to last up to two weeks.