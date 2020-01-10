Former police chief beginning process to file lawsuit against City of Erie, Mayor, and Erie Police Chief

A former police chief is beginning the process to file a lawsuit against the City of Erie.

Donald Dacus has filed a writ of summons, which lists the defendants as the City of Erie, Mayor Joe Schember, and Police Chief Dan Spizarny.

This document does not explain what Dacus is accusing them of. For that to happen, he would need to take the next step of filing a complaint.

“There’s really nothing at this point. They could file a complaint at any point. We could force them to file a complaint at any point, but my thought is, at this point it makes sense to sit down, have a discussion, and try to flush out the issues to see if there’s a resolution,” said Ed Betza, City of Erie Solicitor.

The Solicitor explained that the defendants plan on meeting with Dacus and his lawyer next week.