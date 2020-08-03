Former President Barack Obama releases list of endorsements including 49th District State Senate candidate Julie Slomski

The local Democratic candidate for state senator has received a major endorsement from former President Barack Obama.

According to the New York Times, Obama released a wave of endorsements for Democratic candidates across the country including the 49th District State Senate candidate Julie Slomski.

According to Slomski’s campaign, it is the first time the former president has endorsed a candidate seeking office in Erie County.

Slomski is running against the incumbent Republican Dan Laughlin.

Obama made the endorsement with the aim of helping Democrats maintain their majority in the house, win back control of the senate and flip key state legislative chambers ahead of the 2020 redistricting.