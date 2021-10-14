Former president Bill Clinton admitted to hospital

The spokesperson for Bill Clinton has confirmed the former U.S. president is in the hospital.

A tweet from the spokesperson is below.

“On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine.

