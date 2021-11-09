Former President George W. Bush speaks at the Global Summit Series hosted by the Jefferson Educational Society

It was a sold out event tonight at the Global Summit Series with Former U.S. President George W. Bush as the guest speaker.

There was a line of people waiting to get into the Bayfront Convention Center.

After speaking with the vice president of the Jefferson Educational Society, this was the most they have ever had at one of their Global Summit events.

Former President of the United States George W. Bush was in Erie on Tuesday evening as a guest speaker in the Global Summit Series discussing the challenges facing the nation in the 21st century and the powers of freedom.

Of the 1,800 people that attended the event, some said that they hope to hear topics about the current issues in our economy.

“I’m excited for the event. We will have to see what he talks about whether it’s the current issues with the supply chain, the economy, or what not hopefully he can bring something that the crowd wants to hear,” said Mitch Clark, Erie Resident.

“There are several topics that are out there and we will just see how it’s handled, how he handles it. Happy to be here tonight,” said Bobie Kozlowski, Attendee.

“I’m looking forward to what George Bush has to say. I’ve always been a big fan of him,” said Ryan Robertson, Erie Resident.

Other leaders will be involved in the Q&A session such as the former Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Ridge and U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

“I’m going to be talking about what is going on in Washington. I’m probably going to be talking about President Bush and his legacy. There is just so much going on in the world I think it would be interesting to get the perspective of a former president,” said Pat Toomey, United States Senator.

Hosting a former president to headline a Global Summit Series was a huge goal for the Jefferson Educational Society.

“Never before have we hosted a former U.S. president that is certainly a milestone and an achievement for us. So we are really excited and delighted to be able to do that for the region,” said Ben Speggen, Vice President of the Jefferson Educational Society.

Not only does this event have a groundbreaking attendance record for the Jefferson Educational Society, but it also attracted some political figures to come attend the event.

“People are here to find out to see two great personalities, two people who serve the public so well together. Same thing, same night, same stage great night for Erie,” said Mike Kelly, (R), 16th District.

“I’m just glad he’s come and made the effort. He’s an important person and has done a lot for our country. So I’m just glad to hear what he has to say,” said Meg Allin, Erie Resident.

According to the Jefferson Educational Society website, in order to attend the events you are required to wear a facemask, show proof of a vaccination card or a negative COVID test.

