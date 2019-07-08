Former Presque Isle Auto Sports president looking for members

With the auto rally back in town, one man is attempting to bring back a club that has been inactive for several decades now.

Tom Clark, the former president of the Presque Isle Auto Sports club, says that there used to be one of these types of clubs back in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

However, after fuel spiked in the late 1970s, the club came to a halt. Clark says there were a lot of people involved and he is looking to bring it back.

“Most of the automobile club members quit attending these kinds of events because of fuel restraints,” Clark said. “Most of them disbanded in the late 1970s.”

If you are interested in contacting Tom Clark about the former club, he can be reached by phone at 814-462-5171 or by email at Thclark20@gmail.com